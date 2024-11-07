 />
SDPI protests against bad portrayal of Muslims in Amaran

A.K. Kareem, State secretary, SDPI, says the film is thrusting anti-minority sentiments among the people and was made to sow hatred against Muslims

Updated - November 07, 2024 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Protesters burning an effigy of Kamal Haasan in Alwarpet on Thursday.

The members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Thursday staged a protest outside the office of actor and producer Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, which produced the film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, for allegedly portraying Muslims in a bad light.

Around 150 SDPI cadre gathered in Alwarpet and raised slogans against the film. The police intensified security around the location. The protesters said the Tamil Nadu government should not support the film and demanded a immediate ban. They also burned an effigy of Mr. Hassan. The protest was held on the actor’s birthday.

A.K. Kareem, State secretary, SDPI, said: “The film Amaran is thrusting anti-minority sentiments among the people, and it is not a complete biopic. On the contrary, the film was made to sow hatred against Muslims. So, we strongly condemn it. Earlier, Mr. Haasan made the film Vishwaroopam, which also had elements of hatred towards Muslims.”

Published - November 07, 2024 08:05 pm IST

