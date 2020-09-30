Sculptor thanks Chennai police for recovering gold chain

The sculptor, N. Karunamoorthy and his wife Geetha, met senior police officers and presented them with a memento

A noted sculptor and his wife thanked the police for recovering a gold chain which was snatched by two suspects near their house in Injambakkam at the end of August.

The sculptor, N. Karunamoorthy and his wife Geetha, met Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adayar V. Vikraman, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Neelankarai and other police officers and presented them with a memento.

Last week, Neelankarai Police solved the chain-snatching case by apprehending two suspects who snatched the gold thali from Mrs. Geetha in Injambakkam.

Police said Mr. Karunamoorthy, 64, has been residing at Cholamandal Artist Village, Injambakkam for the last 15 years. At 9.30 p.m on August 29, he and his wife Geetha, 58 were walking near their residence. An unidentified suspect who was watching them attempted to snatch the chain from her neck. Mr. Karunamoorthy fought him and attempted to nab him. Another suspect came in and attacked him. The duo pushed Mr. Karunamoorthy down and snatched his wife’s chain. They escaped on a bike from there.

On a complaint from him, a special team of police under Assistant Commissioner of Police, Neelankarai M. Visveswaraya began investigations, after scrutiny of CCTV footage at the scene of occurrence. Initially, police had no clues since the suspects had hidden the registration number of their vehicle with neem leaves and moreover, it was very dark. After scrutiny of 100 CCTVs from the place of occurrence all the way to Chemmenchery, police found that the suspects used a high-end bike with a Vinayaga sticker on it.

Since the particular variant of the high-end vehicle was released last February, police enquired with dealers and collected details of people who bought the vehicles recently. Finally, the special team of police apprehended a juvenile who was one of the suspects. Based on information shared by him, the police arrested Navamani alias Natraj, 28 who along with the juvenile, snatched the chain, police said.