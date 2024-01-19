Scuffle breaks out between two sects during Kaanum Pongal festival at Kancheepuram temple

January 19, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

On Kaanum Pongal day when the processional idol of the Varadharajaperumal temple was taken to Pazhaya Seevaram, chanting of Sthothra Paatam (Sanskrit slokas) by one sect of Sri Vaishnavites was disrupted after another sect attempted to chant a sloka that was expressly prohibited from being recited in Kancheepuram district by the High Court.

An eye witness said that a scuffle broke out between the two groups and a few men were hurt in the incident. On the basis of a complaint from one person, the police has registered a CSR.

The person, who did not want to be identified said that while one sect had the rights to chant the slokas, the other sect objected to it. “They started chanting another sloka, which led to the scuffle.”

Till 2019, one sect had been leading processions of the deity. This was in compliance of a High Court order. However, the other sect started objecting to this practice and scuffles often break out. The Joint Commissioner had been directed to settle the issue amicably. The order is yet to be made public.

