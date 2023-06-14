SC/ST PG students in a fix as colleges demand tuition fee despite exemption

June 14, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Final year postgraduate (PG) medical students from SC/ST communities are in a fix as a number of government medical colleges have demanded that they pay tuition fees despite an order for fee exemption being in place. Some of them were told that PG students who are all set to appear for the final year exam in July will be issued the test application only after the fee receipts are produced.

A number of PG students pointed out that there was a lack of clarity even after the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department sent at least two communications to the Director of Medical Education (DME) that the tuition fee exemption for SC/ST/converted SC Christian candidates had been restored after being withdrawn some years back.

In one of the communications, the department said SC/ST and converted SC Christians studying in government/aided colleges/universities were exempted from paying tuition fees. However, the fee relief was earlier withdrawn for candidates pursuing MD/MS/MCh/DM courses in government medical colleges as they received stipends from the DME.

But this order was revoked in January 2023 and steps to refund the tuition fees for students who studied during 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 were initiated. The department sought students’ data from the DME for the refund and sent another reminder citing the lack of response.

A PG student said there was an annual tuition fee of ₹30,000 and special fee of ₹500. The PGs belonging to the SC/ST communities paid the tuition fee for the first year alone. This is refunded later. s

“There is a lack of clarity. Now, exam-going PG students are in a fix. In one institution, there are demanding candidates to pay and produce the fee receipt and only then will the exam applications be issued. These are two unrelated issues but PG students are being forced to pay fees due to a lack of clarity, and some of them have already paid out of fear,” the student said.

Another PG said that last year, his institution issued instructions that tuition fees should be paid and a penalty of nearly ₹1,000 was imposed as late fee. “I paid ₹31,500 with penalty for the final year when there was no need for us to pay.”

“Some colleges are compulsorily asking PG students to pay the tuition fee. In one institution, instructions have been issued that final year PG students have to pay up within a stipulated date or else there will be a late fee,” a final year PG student said. The students are demanding that the DME issue a written order to all government medical colleges to implement the tuition fee exemption.

An official said there was no tuition fee for SC/ST students and no college had asked them to pay the fees.