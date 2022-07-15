Chennai

SC/ST Commission issues notice in Periyar University row

Special Correspondent Chennai July 15, 2022 23:54 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 23:54 IST

Tamil Nadu SC/ST Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the controversial caste-related question which was asked in the semester examination of MA History conducted by Periyar University, Salem.

The commission said the question was demeaning to the SC and ST communities. Moreover, it was brought to the notice of the commission by officers of the government that it was out of textbook. A Government Order that was issued on behalf of the Social Welfare Department in 1981 clearly said the word ‘Scheduled Caste’ should be mentioned only as ‘ Adi Dravidar’ in Tamil and not as ‘ Harijan’ nor ‘ Thazhthapattor.’ Subsequently, two other orders were also issued in this regard. The question was prepared without adhering to the contents of these orders, and the officers of the university had failed in their duties.

Hence, a notice was ordered to the Vice-Chancellor, registrar, controller of examination and head of the history department, asking them why action should be not initiated against them, the commission's president said in a press release. It also added that this incident should be a lesson, and other universities and educational institutions should not allow the repeat of such an incident, the commission added.

