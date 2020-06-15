Screening stepped up through fever camps

CHENNAI

15 June 2020 23:38 IST

Call detail records being analysed for contact tracing

The Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified screening of residents by conducting fever camps in all the 15 zones of the city. Residents have been asked to share their mobile numbers to civic officials during the screening. The officials have directed private hospitals and labs to collect mobile numbers of patients to trace contacts.

After increasing the fever camps in the past few days, the civic body has found that a large number of the residents with influenza-like illness have had contacts with COVID-19 patients. The Corporation has started tracing the contacts of such residents using call detail record analysis.

A batch of call detail record of residents with influenza-like illness have been analysed by the civic body with the support of the police. Of the 2,988 telephonic contacts, 190 of the contacts were with COVID-19 patients. During the initial days of the pandemic, the civic body carried out contact tracing of COVID-19 patients using their mobile phones. Owing to the rise in number of COVID-19 positive cases in all the 200 wards of the city, the civic body and the Health Department have taken various initiatives to analyse the contacts of residents who have influenza like illnesses also.

200 fever camps held

An official of the Corporation said at least 10,000 residents, who had participated in fever camps conducted on Sunday had shared their mobile numbers for call detail record analysis. After the arrival of mobile medical units, the civic body had been conducting more than 200 fever camps in the city.

Starting Tuesday, the fever camps would be extended to 680 locations, including all the 140 urban primary health centres. Civic staff had started door-to-door collection of data on influenza like illnesses and on other conditions. Mobile numbers of such residents are collected for analysis. The addresses of the residents have been traced and they would be isolated shortly.

The Corporation had found that 33 of the 200 wards accounted for 80% of the COVID-19 cases. The call detail record analysis linking the positive cases with other residents with influenza like illnesses was expected to facilitate containment measures in wards reporting fewer cases.

The civic body has decided to distribute PPE kits to all sanitation staff to insulate them from viral infection.