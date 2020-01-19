‘Screening for coronavirus being conducted at airports’

The State government has mounted surveillance against coronavirus in the wake of reports of an outbreak in China, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said here on Saturday.

“Passengers arriving [from China] with symptoms such as fever, cough and cold are being screened at airports. The State government will continue necessary surveillance and preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus, just as it did in the case of Nipah and Ebola. There is no need for panic,” Mr. Vijayabaskar said while speaking to reporters. He was responding to a query on the steps taken by the State government in view of the travel advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry following reports of 41 confirmed cases of infection and one death due to the virus in China as of January 11. The Health Ministry, while advising caution to those travelling to China, had also asked people who feel sick when travelling to India from China to inform the airline crew about the illness, avoid close contact with family members or fellow travellers, and follow the directions of the crew members while disembarking from the flight.

Mr. Vijayabaskar said 70.50 lakh children below the age of five will be administered the oral polio vaccine in Tamil Nadu during the intensified pulse polio immunisation campaign on Sunday.

“No cases of polio have been reported in Tamil Nadu over the past 16 years, while the entire country has been polio-free for the past nine years,” Mr. Vijayabaskar said.