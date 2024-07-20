Screening camp in city for cervical cancer today

Family Planning Association of India, Chennai branch, will organise a cervical cancer screening camp from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The camp will be conducted with the support of Thaaimai Fertility and Research Centre in view of the Diamond Jubilee Year. The venue is Ayyapa Enterprises, no: 65, Nelson Manickam Road, Aminjikarai.

Gynaecologist Archana from Thaaimai Fertility and Research Centre, and Alarmel Mangai, medical officer of Urban Family Welfare Centre, Chennai, will be a part of the camp. N. Leelavathy, chairperson of the Family Planning Association of India, Chennai branch, will inaugurate the camp.

