Screeching noises heard in some stretches of Chennai Metro Rail

March 11, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Frequent metro passengers say they have been recently hearing screeching noises and rumbling in certain sections of the Chennai Metro Rail system, particularly when the trains are negotiating curves.

Balaji, a regular user of the Metro trains, expressed disappointment over the rumbling. “I keep hearing these screeching sounds while travelling between AG-DMS and Chennai Central, and Thirumangalam and Koyambedu. Such issues should not occur in a system that has been build with modern technology and using thousands of crores. It is rather quite disappointing,” he says.

Though the Metrorail has been operational only for less than a decade, sounds caused by the interaction of the wheels with the track, and wear and tear, have occurred in some stretches in the 54-km network of the phase I project.

Official sources said such squeals are usually heard when the trains negotiate sharp curves. The officials said such locations have already been identified.

According to officials, a host of measures have been taken during routine maintenance, and both the trains and tracks are monitored regularly to prevent such issues. They said that both the trains and tracks are installed with lubrication mechanism for better rail-wheel interaction. They have made use of ‘lubrication sticks’ in both the inner and outer flange of the wheels of the trains. During the preventive checks, including Train Fitness Check, the availability of the lubrication sticks is checked.

“The tracks are also being lubricated automatically to ensure a smooth ride. The automatic lubrication in Corridor I and II [of the phase I project] has substantially reduced the sound. The frequency of the application of the lubrication on the track is also being monitored, and controlled, based on feedback,” an official said.

The Metrorail has also been carrying out rail grinding periodically to bring down the wear and tear of the trackse. “Both [train and track] are getting monitored during train operation and preventive maintenance checks, and corrected in case of any abnormalities,” the official said.

