Scoring a century in blood donation 

From the age of 23, R Ravikumar has been a blood donor

On November 4, 61-year-old R Ravikumar scored a century. Not with the cricket bat but by donating blood for the 100th time. The milestone is clearly memorable, not only for Ravikumar, but anyone who bats for blood donation. Incidentally, it was at the Apollo Hospitals in Greams Road that he gave his first blood donation, and also the 100th donation.

A former employee of The Oriental Insurance Company, Ravikumar did not even know his blood group when he was called by colleagues the first time for donating blood. “A colleague’s wife needed blood and a few of us from office went to the hospital,” says Ravikumar whose blood group is B Positive.

Since then he has been a regular donor — making two or three visits a year to the blood bank. Even during COVID times, Ravikumar did not skip the annual routine. His choice of supporting blood banks has also been wide in these 38 years. They include Adyar Cancer Institute, VHS Hospital, Apollo Cancer Hospital, Chromepet Government Hospital and a host of neighbourhood hospitals and also community drives.

While most of the blood banks call him whenever there is a need, he goes voluntarily to some. Some months ago, a hospital in Ashok Nagar was conducting a camp and seeing a post about it, he went there.

Once he was invited as chief guest to the Independence Day celebration of non-governmental organisation Sevalaya and a camp was also happening by the side. “Everybody was in surprise to see the chief guest donate blood at the event,” he says.

His biggest inspiration in this mission to save people has been his late father, S Rengarajan, who has donated blood 60 times. “My father used to always tell us that even if we cannot help someone financially, we must help them in physical ways,” he says.

At the insurance company where he retired as manager, Ravikumar and a few others were leading an informal group to motivate more people to donate blood.

Ravikumar does not try find out the recipient of the blood he has donated. There are however exceptions.

“A nine-year-old girl from Orissa was diagonised with cancer and after I donated blood, the relatives followed to thank me. Such gestures leave a lasting impression,” says Ravikumar, who is a marathon runner and a cyclist.