Scores of migratory birds die of suspected fertiliser poisoning in Pulicat

Northern pintail and lesser sand plovers, both long-distance migratory birds are among those that have died; the T.N. Forest Department has begun an investigation that indicates fertiliser/pesticide ingestion

February 15, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Geetha Srimathi
A Northern pintail, a migratory bird, seen in an extremely drowsy condition in Pulicat. Local residents say many of these birds have subsequently died

A Northern pintail, a migratory bird, seen in an extremely drowsy condition in Pulicat. Local residents say many of these birds have subsequently died | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Dozens of northern pintail, a migratory duck, and plovers have been found dead in Pulicat over the past few days. After an initial probe, the Forest Department suspects that the deaths could be due to fertiliser or pesticide ingestion.

According to local residents, one of every 10 birds at the wetland, which is a biodiversity hotspot, was either dropping dead or had unusually drowsy since February 11. When The Hindu visited Annamalaicheri on Wednesday, February 14, several northern pintails and lesser sand plovers were seen dead. Both these are long-distance migratory birds. Additionally, many of the birds seen seemed lethargic and unable to fly swiftly. “This is not a usual occurrence. Kilavai and vaathu (ducks) specially, never seem dull,” a fisherman in the locality said.

Local Forest Department officials had come to the spot and warned the local residents against poaching the birds. “We didn’t lay nets. Some saw these drowsy birds and found an opportunity to take them. But after the Forest Department came, our village head instructed us to not take the birds and imposed a kattu in the village and a ₹1 lakh fine for violators,” a fisherman from Annamalaicheri said.

On February 13, Forest Department officials also took samples of two dead birds and water for testing. Speaking to The Hindu, E. Prasanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai, said according to preliminary tests and postmortem of the carcasses, it seemed like concentrated fertiliser could be involved, although it may not be intentional poisoning. He said the samples have been sent to the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery for further analysis and a clear picture would emerge soon. However, as per sources, as fertiliser is involved it could be a case of organised poaching too.

