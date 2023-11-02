Scoot to resume Singapore-Chennai flights from November 5

November 02, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Chennai

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, is to resume flights from Singapore to Chennai from November 5. Announcing this at the carrier’s first media meet in India on Thursday, the airline’s General Manager for India and West Asia, Brian Torrey, said the daily service is to be operated with a 180-seat all economy class Airbus A320CEO. Flight TR578 will land in Chennai at 11.50 p.m. and depart at 12.35 a.m., as TR579, to reach Singapore Changi at 07.20 a.m. (local time).

Highlighting the airline’s growth plans, he said India “is an important focus market”, with the low-cost carrier (LCC) looking to enrich its traveller demographic defined by business travel, the ‘visiting friends and relatives’ segment and the first-time Indian outbound traveller (FIT). The LCC’s close collaboration with Singapore Airlines in terms of interlining and codesharing, offered the FIT segment a choice of new destinations, he said. Scoot, which flies to 66 destinations in 15 countries, has also enhanced its product offerings such as onboard baggage allowance to give the passenger a better budget carrier experience, he added, and was in the process of inducting Embraer E190-E2 aircraft in early 2024, to join its fleet of Airbus A320s, A321s and Boeing 787s.

Chennai will be Scoot’s third destination in Tamil Nadu, after Coimbatore and Tiruchirapalli, and its sixth in India. Tamil Nadu’s capital city will also be a market where Scoot will operate alongside full-service carrier Singapore Airlines, he said.

