ADVERTISEMENT

Scoot to resume Singapore-Chennai flights from November 5

November 02, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Chennai

The daily service will be operated with a 180-seat all economy class Airbus A320CEO

Murali N. Krishnaswamy

Brian Torrey, Scoot Airlines General Manager, India and West Asia, during a press conference in Chennai on Thursday.

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, is to resume flights from Singapore to Chennai from November 5. Announcing this at the carrier’s first media meet in India on Thursday, the airline’s General Manager for India and West Asia, Brian Torrey, said the daily service is to be operated with a 180-seat all economy class Airbus A320CEO. Flight TR578 will land in Chennai at 11.50 p.m. and depart at 12.35 a.m., as TR579, to reach Singapore Changi at 07.20 a.m. (local time).

Highlighting the airline’s growth plans, he said India “is an important focus market”, with the low-cost carrier (LCC) looking to enrich its traveller demographic defined by business travel, the ‘visiting friends and relatives’ segment and the first-time Indian outbound traveller (FIT). The LCC’s close collaboration with Singapore Airlines in terms of interlining and codesharing, offered the FIT segment a choice of new destinations, he said. Scoot, which flies to 66 destinations in 15 countries, has also enhanced its product offerings such as onboard baggage allowance to give the passenger a better budget carrier experience, he added, and was in the process of inducting Embraer E190-E2 aircraft in early 2024, to join its fleet of Airbus A320s, A321s and Boeing 787s.

Chennai will be Scoot’s third destination in Tamil Nadu, after Coimbatore and Tiruchirapalli, and its sixth in India. Tamil Nadu’s capital city will also be a market where Scoot will operate alongside full-service carrier Singapore Airlines, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US