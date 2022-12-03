‘Science of Football’ workshop for students on Sunday

December 03, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Byju’s Tuition Centre, in association with The Hindu, is conducting a workshop on “Science of Football” for students of Classes 7 to 10 at their centres in Coimbatore. 

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, the workshops will be held at the centres in Avinashi Road, R.S. Puram and Kuniamuthur from 11 a.m. to noon.

The 60-minute workshop teaches students science concepts, around the game of football. Through this, students can explore questions such as what makes a football swirl, how players are able to generate ball speed and power, and related concepts such as magnus effect and tension arc. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The concepts will be taught using visual and interactive learning methods, including animated videos, and will help students develop and improve critical thinking and problem-solving skills. 

Scan the QR Code to register for the workshop. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US