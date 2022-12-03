‘Science of Football’ workshop for students on Sunday

  1. EPaper
December 03, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Byju’s Tuition Centre, in association with The Hindu, is conducting a workshop on “Science of Football” for students of Classes 7 to 10 at their centres in Coimbatore. 

On Sunday, the workshops will be held at the centres in Avinashi Road, R.S. Puram and Kuniamuthur from 11 a.m. to noon.

The 60-minute workshop teaches students science concepts, around the game of football. Through this, students can explore questions such as what makes a football swirl, how players are able to generate ball speed and power, and related concepts such as magnus effect and tension arc. 

The concepts will be taught using visual and interactive learning methods, including animated videos, and will help students develop and improve critical thinking and problem-solving skills. 

