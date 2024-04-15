Science merges seamlessly with art at fest organised by PSBB School

April 15, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

It was a science fest. And it turned out to be a feast for young minds.

On April 12 at PSBB Senior Secondary School in Nungambakkam, the institution’s eleventh graders were donning the organiser’s hat, having curated an interdisciplinary event for students of schools across Chennai.

They were pulling innovations out of that hat.

Students could pen science-themed poetry. Students could create mixed-media posters on science inherent in quotidian, everyday situations.

In short, the event marked an endearing departure from traditional learning methods.

The students of PSBB merged science seamlessly with art, making it accessible and relatable to all participants. Organising events like ‘Obstacle Race’ to solve a puzzle, ‘In a Nutshell’ that motivates students to use science practically, and the intellectual challenge of ‘Court Marshall’ had a queue of participants.

“These activities help them learn better. They might not remember what they learnt in a traditional classroom, but what they learnt in events like these becomes a lifetime learning experience,” remarked Vasanthi.S, principal of PSBB Sr. Sec. School.

Aneruth, the science secretary of the host school, spoke about the processes underpinning the event, “Even eminent scientists do not confine themselves to a single prompt, they would seek practical applications, which is what we aimed for in our events too. For instance, in our ‘Court Marshall’ event, participants become scientists like Fritz Haber, and they are thrown real-life accusations akin to Oppenheimer, and must defend their positions.”

External Cultural Secretary of the host school, Natania with her thoughts on work-play balance also stated, “Science is beyond how systems operate; it is there in every aspect of our world. This is precisely why we feature activities such as poster making and poetry writing, which encapsulate various disciplines like experimentation, art, and exploration.”

Addressing the young minds at the inauguration, Sheela Rajendra, dean, director, and correspondent of PSBB group of schools, said, “This Science fest will cater to various talents of students. It will also widen your perspective and scientific temper. Overall, the events are a joyous learning experience.”

In the valedictory ceremony, Dr V. Mohan engaged with the students, commended them on their courage, and presented the awards to the winners.