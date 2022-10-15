Science forum organises lecture on quantum entanglement

Exposing students to ideas and discussions on quantum entanglement could kindle their interest and help them with their higher education and career, Sibasish Ghosh, professor of theoretical physics in the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, has said.

While speaking on the sidelines of the Popular Science Lecture on “Quantum Entanglement” organised by the Tamil Nadu Science Forum, he said: “These days, people are using quantum entanglement for quantum technology. It assumes great significance that Nobel Prize has been given for this topic. When students come for these lectures, it helps in better understanding of fundamental physics and how they apply it. We must understand that people are trying to use the properties of entanglement for technological purpose. It will motivate students to take up subjects like theoretical physics as their career, see the opportunities ahead and what they can pursue in their higher education,” he added.

Alain Aspect, John Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on quantum entanglement.

T.R. Govindarajan, retired professor of Institute of Mathematical Sciences, said the Tamil Nadu Science Forum organised lectures on Nobel Prizes and other topics for a long time now. “These lectures have been held regularly for years now and even during COVID-19, it was conducted virtually. In some institutions such discussions may happen often. But in other colleges, students may be keen to know more about these issues and discuss. They will benefit listening to them,” he added.