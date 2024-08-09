Science education, communication must involve enhanced public engagement, says expert

Understanding science is crucial for reporting on the effects of complex phenomena like climate change and technological advancements on society, said Dipankar Banerjee, Chairman, Centre for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP), a Bengaluru-based thinktank.

At a colloquium on ‘Trends and Challenges in Science Journalism’ at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Mr. Banerjee said as artificial intelligence has the potential to reshape various sectors, effective journalism needs to address these aspects comprehensively, recognising the interconnectedness between technological progress and its implications on our daily lives.

Early forms of AI have developed into sophisticated systems used for tasks like speech recognition and climate prediction. The impact of AI and other technologies on society and the need for careful consideration of their funding and ethical implications, are crucial, he said.

R. Ramanujam, visiting faculty member, School of Arts and Sciences, Azim Premji University, emphasised the crucial role science plays in democratic processes and governance, highlighting the necessity of public engagement. He said that science education should mirror the scientific process and stressed the importance of involving the public in science to ensure it is prioritised on the public agenda.

Additionally, Mr. Ramanujam stressed on promoting science education and enhancing scientific literacy, among the general populace.

At the colloquium, Sashi Kumar, Chairman, Asian College of Journalism, introduced Mr. Banerjee. Srinivasan Ramani, Deputy National Editor of The Hindu, delivered a lecture on data journalism, while Ankur Paliwal, science journalist and founder of queerbeat.org, discussed crafting science stories that focus on marginalised communities.

