Science centre opened at govt. school

Anbil Mahesh opens Young Kalam Discovery Science Centre

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the Young Kalam Discovery Science Center at the Maraimalai Adigal Government Higher Secondary School in Pallavaram.

The centre has been established by HCL Foundation (HCLF), the CSR arm of HCL Technologies, in partnership with Socio-Economic Development Trust.

The Minister distributed prizes to students, who won in the Young Kalam Science Fest 2022.

T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MS&ME); E. Karunanithi, Pallavaram MLA, and A.P.J. M.J. Saleem Shaikh, Managing Trustee, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation, were present.

Nidhi Pundhir, Director, HCL Foundation, said the centre had been established primarily for the development and training of government schoolchildren and teachers. The programmes has been specially designed to enhance students’ and teachers’ analytical and problem-solving skills. It will act as a “nodal centre”, benefiting all government schools in and around the area while providing a full-time facilitator.

Spread across 2,000 sq. ft., the centre can facilitate more than 100 interactive science exhibitions and poster exhibitions, according to a press release.