Science at the Sabha on February 16

The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, as part of its outreach programme, will organise four public talks covering various aspects of science at The Music Academy on February 16, from 4 p.m. to 7.30 p.m., according to a press release.

The event is called Science at the Sabha and it is the fifth edition this year. As part of this, there will also be a panel exhibition outside the auditorium and it will highlight the importance of some of the pre-historic sites in the Indian subcontinent, the release said. This event is free and open to all but participants have to do web registration in advance. For further details, visit: https://www.imsc.res.in/ triveni/