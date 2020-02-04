Science at the Sabha on February 16

The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, as part of its outreach programme, will organise four public talks covering various aspects of science at The Music Academy on February 16, from 4 p.m. to 7.30 p.m., according to a press release.
The event is called Science at the Sabha and it is the fifth edition this year. As part of this, there will also be a panel exhibition outside the auditorium and it will highlight the importance of some of the pre-historic sites in the Indian subcontinent, the release said. This event is free and open to all but participants have to do web registration in advance. For further details, visit: https://www.imsc.res.in/ triveni/
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.