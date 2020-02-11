Science at the Sabha is here again

The fifth edition of Science at the Sabha will be held on Sunday, February 16 at The Music Academy, Chennai, this year. Apart from the four scheduled talks, which will begin at 4 p.m., there will be a poster exhibition titled ‘Deep History Sites of the Indian Subcontinent’ in the foyer of The Music Academy from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. For registration and details of the programme, see https://www.imsc.res.in/triveni/2020/

Shannon Olsson from National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, will speak on chemical communications in nature; Harinath Chakrapani of IISER, Pune, on antibacterial targets; V. Madhurima from Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur, on physics of dance and R. Ramanujam from The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, on logic and society.

Questions to the speakers may be posted on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scisabha / or as tweets to @scisabha with the tag #SatS2020. A few questions will be taken at the end of each talk and more questions towards the end of the programme.

Extra parking will be available from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Ebbas Girls Higher Secondary School, Radhakrishnan Road (across the road from The Music Academy to the East).