5th edition of Science at the Sabha on Feb. 16

The fifth edition of Science at the Sabha will be held on February 16 at The Music Academy.

Apart from scheduled talks that will begin at 4 p.m., there will be a poster exhibition titled ‘Deep History Sites of the Indian Subcontinent’, at the foyer of The Music Academy from 3 p.m. For registration and details about the programme, see https://www.imsc.res.in/triveni/2020/

Shannon Olsson, National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, will speak on chemical communications in nature; Harinath Chakrapani of IISER, Pune, on antibacterial targets; V. Madhurima from the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur, on physics of dance; and R. Ramanujam from The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, on logic and society.

Questions to the speakers may be posted on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scisabha/ or as tweets to @scisabha, with the tag #SatS2020. A few questions will be taken at the end of each talk and more questions towards the end of the programme.

Extra parking will be available from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Ebbas Girls Higher Secondary School, Radhakrishnan Road (across the road from The Music Academy to the East).