SciArtsRUs collaborates with T.N. music university to enhance quality of learning

SciArtsRUs, USA and Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalitha Music and Fine Arts University have entered into a partnership to provide facilities of the university to teachers and students of Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam based in the US.

Ranjini Kaushik, SciArtsRUs president and founder, said, the partnership was a milestone and would help leverage syllabus and certification from the university for online students in the US.

The collaboration would enhance the quality of the students’ learning process through curriculum and accreditation. It would benefit various music and dance schools, gurus and students by providing standardised testing at various grades, including two-year diploma through the varsity.

“It will provide an opportunity for students and teachers of Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam in the US to engage online in a school agnostic manner,” she said.

S. Sowmya, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalitha Music and Fine Arts University said, the University looked forward to many students taking advantage of the partnership with the US-based organisation.

The university was established to preserve and popularise traditional Indian music, performing arts and fine arts.

SciArtsRUs is a California-based organisation founded to promote science, arts and music and provide a global visual and performing arts platform to disabled artistes. It also organised cross culture concerts and dances.