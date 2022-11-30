Schoolteacher booked under POCSO Act in Arakkonam

November 30, 2022 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - RANIPET

A 45-year-old teacher of the Government Higher Secondary School near Ranipet was booked on Wednesday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for sexually abusing a girl student for weeks.

Police said the accused, K. Murugan, who has been absconding, had sexually abused a girl student. He had used foul language against the student in the classroom. He had also touched her inappropriately in the staff room when there was no one present, police said.

Along with her parents, the girl gave a written complaint to Deepa Satyan, Superintended of Police, Ranipet. Subsequently, the All-Woman Police in Arakkonam booked the teacher under Section 9 (F) 10 of POCSO Act, Section 305 read with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

A special police team has been formed to nab the accused. “Suspension of the teacher will be based on a departmental inquiry, which will be done in a day or two. The inquiry will involve students, teachers, parents and the headmistress of the school,” Usha Pers, Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Ranipet, told The Hindu.