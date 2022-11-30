  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022All eyes on Messi and Argentina as Round of 16 qualification beckons

Schoolteacher booked under POCSO Act in Arakkonam

Police said the 45-year-old had been abusing a girl student at the school for weeks

November 30, 2022 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The accused, K. Murugan, is absconding

The accused, K. Murugan, is absconding | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 45-year-old teacher of the Government Higher Secondary School near Ranipet was booked on Wednesday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for sexually abusing a girl student for weeks.

Police said the accused, K. Murugan, who has been absconding, had sexually abused a girl student. He had used foul language against the student in the classroom. He had also touched her inappropriately in the staff room when there was no one present, police said.

Along with her parents, the girl gave a written complaint to Deepa Satyan, Superintended of Police, Ranipet. Subsequently, the All-Woman Police in Arakkonam booked the teacher under Section 9 (F) 10 of POCSO Act, Section 305 read with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

A special police team has been formed to nab the accused. “Suspension of the teacher will be based on a departmental inquiry, which will be done in a day or two. The inquiry will involve students, teachers, parents and the headmistress of the school,” Usha Pers, Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Ranipet, told The Hindu.

Related Topics

Chennai / sexual assault & rape / crime / police / school / students

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.