Schoolteacher arrested for sexually assaulting girl students

CHENNAI

08 June 2021 23:07 IST

A former student of his recently lodged a complaint against him

The All-Women police, Kilpauk, on Tuesday arrested a 51-year teacher of a reputed school for sexual assault. He was remanded in judicial custody.

The accused was identified as Anand, who was a commerce teacher in the school. On May 27, the school management issued a circular informing staff and parents of the suspension of the postgraduate teacher of commerce following allegations of sexual harassment that were circulated on social media. The school management referred the issue to an internal committee for inquiry.

After complaints were lodged with the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (TNSCPCR), Anand was summoned to appear before it on June 10 for an inquiry. The district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) conducted inquiries and sent a detailed report to the government. While senior police officers instructed the All-Women police personnel concerned to register a case, the police said they were collecting statements from the victims.

Recently, a woman, who studied in the school in 2014, formally lodged a complaint against the teacher for sexually assaulting her. Anand was then arrested by the police.