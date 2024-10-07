Schools urged to upload assessment marks, teachers call task a burden

The School Education Department has directed all government and aided schools to upload the marks obtained by students of Classes 1-5 to the Tamil Nadu School Education Department (TNSED) application, as part of the Ennum Ezhuthum scheme.

According to a circular, teachers have to upload the marks obtained by the students in each subject in the first semester’s final exam, which was held in September.

“After the answer-sheets are corrected, the aggregate marks obtained by the student, out of 60, should be uploaded to the TNSED app by October 9. The District Education Officers are directed to issue instructions regarding this,” the circular added.

However, what has upset the teachers is the additional requirement to upload a student’s mark for each question in every subject. Teachers pointed out that entering the mark scored for every question served no purpose. “It will be useful if total marks are entered for a subject. How will entering marks of each question track a child’s progress, or even assess his/her capabilities? This will only eat into our teaching hours. Should we teach students, or carry out administrative work?,” M. Manimegalai, State president, Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers Federation, asked.

Students of Classes 1-3 have a total of 10 questions in each subject and those in Classes 4-5 have 12 questions per subject.

‘Adding to workload’

This exercise can be skipped for students who have been recorded as “absent for long” or as “special needs child”.

“It will take four days to complete the work. With no administrative staff appointed, this exercise is only a burden on the teachers...,” a principal of government primary school in Chennai said.