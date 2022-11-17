Schools told observe Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse Week from November 18

The School Education department has called for a host of awareness programmes to be held in all schools across the State to mark the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse Week to be observed from November 18 to 24.
On Friday, teachers and non-teaching staff across schools will take a pledge on the prevention of child sexual abuse. A circular to this effect was sent to schools by the School Education Commissioner, Directorate of Elementary Education and Directorate of Matriculation Schools.
While schools have flex boards and banners on campus with helpline numbers, teachers have been asked to make children aware of the educational department helpline 14417 and Childline 1098. This information will be shared in the morning assembly as well.
A self-appraisal form has been sent to schools where they are supposed to provide responses to the safety measures followed, initiatives taken as well as infrastructure such as CCTVs on the campus.
