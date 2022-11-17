  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schools told observe Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse Week from November 18

November 17, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education department has called for a host of awareness programmes to be held in all schools across the State to mark the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse Week to be observed from November 18 to 24. 

On Friday, teachers and non-teaching staff across schools will take a pledge on the prevention of child sexual abuse. A circular to this effect was sent to schools by the School Education Commissioner, Directorate of Elementary Education and Directorate of Matriculation Schools. 

While schools have flex boards and banners on campus with helpline numbers, teachers have been asked to make children aware of the educational department helpline 14417 and Childline 1098. This information will be shared in the morning assembly as well. 

A self-appraisal form has been sent to schools where they are supposed to provide responses to the safety measures followed, initiatives taken as well as infrastructure such as CCTVs on the campus. 

Related Topics

Chennai / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.