Schools to reopen on June 13 for classes 1 to 10 in Tamil Nadu

The School Education Department has launched five new digital initiatives for students and teachers. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

For Class 12 students, the academic year will begin on June 20

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced on Wednesday that schools would reopen for classes 1 to 10 on June 13 for the 2022-23 academic year.

“For students of Class 12, the academic year would begin on June 20 and for Class 11 students, the year will begin on June 27,” the Minister said.

The School Education Department launched five new digital initiatives for students and teachers which included an app for teachers to submit their leave applications. They need not submit written letters to heads of schools or department officials to get casual or medical leave approved.

The School Education Department said it would make the training calendar for teachers available online. “Teachers can refer to this, and even choose to attend programmes or courses that they are interested in,” Mr. Anbil Mahesh said.

The academic calendar would be made available online. It would include details about exam timetables, holidays and public exam schedules.

The department also announced that nearly 25 types of certificates, which included the one for those who studied in Tamil medium, equivalence and migration certificates, could be procured through e-seva centres anywhere. The facility is expected to be made available across all e-seva centres from June onwards.

In a bid to reduce the administrative burden of teachers, the department had begun to make e-registers available which teachers could access. Of the 100 registers, 30 had been digitised. Eventually, all records would be digitised.