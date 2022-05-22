Schools in Chennai speed up renovations ahead of new academic year

Most campuses were not maintained properly over the past 2 years due to the pandemic

With schools currently shut for primary and middle school students for summer break, private schools are carrying out large-scale renovations and maintenance works on campus ahead of the 2022-23 academic year.

Given the pandemic, many schools were unable to carry out any major infrastructural changes on campus given their periodical closure owing to safety concerns.

“We usually carry out painting and other large-scale renovations during April and May, which has not been possible over the last two years. This is currently being done on campus, given that the academic year is set to begin in full swing from June, with all students coming back,” said D. Purushothaman, correspondent, Everwin Group of Schools.

With Kindergarten and nursery classes reopening in February after a two-year gap, schools are also focussing on updating their teaching aides and purchasing new toys and books for young children for the coming academic year.

“With several classes having gone online over the last two years, we focussed on enhancing facilities on campus such as the math, robotics and science labs on campus, given that students will be attending in-person classes this coming academic year,” said Priyanka Ghosh, principal, Vikas Mantra Public School. She said with sports and related activities also expected to resume, they were enhancing the school playground.

While government schools shut for the summer on May 13, many private schools began the summer break a week or two in advance, especially for primary classes. The School Education Department had announced that schools were expected to reopen by June 13.

Evaluation schedule

However, with the evaluation schedule for state board public exams announced on Sunday indicates that it might go on till June 17, schools expect another announcement about a possible change in reopening dates. Evaluation for Class XII papers are expected to go on till June 8, and the scoring of Class XI papers is expected to go on till June 17.