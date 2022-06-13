Schools reopen for Classes I to X

Students returned to a warm welcome at the Lady Wellingdon School in Triplicane on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

June 13, 2022 20:49 IST

Teachers at several schools were waiting at the gate to welcome the children

State Board schools across Tamil Nadu, which reopened on Monday after summer vacation, welcomed the students of Classes I to X. With disruptions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, school heads, teachers and children were happy to begin the 2022-23 academic year as scheduled.

Several government schools had teachers waiting at the gate to welcome the students. At the Lady Willingdon School in Triplicane, students were welcomed with flowers and chocolates. The first day of the new academic year was spent in distributing textbooks and with an introduction to the academic year ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Classes XI and XII were expected to resume in the next few days.

This year, the School Education Department prepared and released an academic calendar in advance by marking out special days to be observed and exam schedules. A training calendar was released for teachers, highlighting the programmes through the year.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary School in Vadakkarai, Tiruvallur district and even sat in the class.

“With schools reopening across the State, I have asked officials of the Education Department to ensure that steps are taken to ensure cleanliness and safety in schools for students. They are expected to ensure that the surroundings are clean and students have access to drinking water,” he said.

He also inspected the noon meal centre on the school premises. Stating that it was important to have sound infrastructure, the Chief Minister called for regular inspection by local authorities and elected representatives to ensure the same.