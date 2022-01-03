Schools reaching out to students to take the jab

Vaccination camps to be held at several schools

With the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents in Tamil Nadu, schools are reaching out to students and parents to create awareness and encouraging students to take the jab.

Schools reopened for Classes IX to XII in September and senior students have been attending in-person classes. “We have sent an online consent form to parents, informing them about vaccination camps to be conducted on the premises. Parents have been given the option of accompanying their children to school on the day they get the vaccine,” said Vishnucharan Panneerselvam, Correspondent, Shree Niketan Group of Schools. He said that parents had been asked to share any concerns that they might have, and that it would be addressed by the officials in charge.

At several schools, district health officials have reached out and announced that they would be conducting vaccination camps for adolescents on the school premises. Many schools were encouraging students who are eligible to get vaccinated through these drives since it was easily accessible.

An official from the School Education Department said they had encouraged schools to convene meetings with parents in small groups to create awareness about the vaccination drive as well as put up notices and boards regarding the same on the premises.

G.J. Manohar, Senior Principal, M.C.C. Higher Secondary School, said once the dates for conducting camps get scheduled, the faculty members were planning to speak to the students about the importance of getting vaccinated. “We are planning to reach out to the parents through audio messages as well as send consent forms through the students for the same. It is absolutely necessary that both students and parents understand the importance of getting vaccinated at this juncture,” he said.

Schools are currently functioning only for senior classes with online lessons for up to Class VIII till January 10 in view of restrictions announced by the State government.