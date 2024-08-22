GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Schools must come forward and report any wrongdoing, says School Education Minister

Published - August 22, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

School education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday reiterated here that permission should be sought from the District Education Officers by the private schools if any event is to be held.

In the light of the Krishnagiri sexual assault case the Minister said, “There is no shame to come forward and report about the actions in a school as only trust on the schools for speaking the truth would increase. I appeal that all schools come forward and report such events.”

Addressing the press, he further said that a report from the School Education Department has already been done and now further action will be taken by the police department. “We are discussing with the Chief Education Officers and other authorities on further actions to be taken to prevent such incidents. We have prepared an emotional wellbeing handbook and trained teachers regarding this to counsel for students. Additionally, over 800 doctors on a rotational basis provide psychological help to the students. Moreover, we have the Manavar Manasu initiative for the students to air their grievances as this also empowers the principal to be a counselor for their students,” the Minister said.

