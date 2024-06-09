Schools in TN set to reopen on Monday

Schools in Tamil Nadu are all set to reopen on Monday after summer vacation. Though it was scheduled to reopen on June 6, it was postponed as a heatwave took over the region.

Schools had been directed to clean and repair the premises to welcome the children after a month-long break. In view of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary, the State government will be distributing sweet pongal to students under the midday meal scheme. The government has also planned to distribute textbooks to 70.67 lakh students in Tamil Nadu. A total of 60.75 lakh students will be given notebooks and 8.22 lakh students will be given atlas.

The State government has also taken efforts to set up broadband connectivity in schools while also setting up hi tech labs in over 8,000 middle schools. The primary school teachers will be given tabs for teaching and creating content.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.