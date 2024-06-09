ADVERTISEMENT

Schools in TN set to reopen on Monday

Published - June 09, 2024 11:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Children choosing bags and water bottles ahead of the reopening of schools. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Schools in Tamil Nadu are all set to reopen on Monday after summer vacation. Though it was scheduled to reopen on June 6, it was postponed as a heatwave took over the region.

Schools had been directed to clean and repair the premises to welcome the children after a month-long break. In view of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary, the State government will be distributing sweet pongal to students under the midday meal scheme. The government has also planned to distribute textbooks to 70.67 lakh students in Tamil Nadu. A total of 60.75 lakh students will be given notebooks and 8.22 lakh students will be given atlas.

The State government has also taken efforts to set up broadband connectivity in schools while also setting up hi tech labs in over 8,000 middle schools. The primary school teachers will be given tabs for teaching and creating content.

