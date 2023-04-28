HamberMenu
Schools in peripheral areas still conduct classes under trees: Councillors  

Councillors demand construction of classrooms in 139 schools that were recently brought under the purview of the Greater Chennai Corporation

April 28, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation councillors have alleged that the schools in peripheral areas that were brought under the civic body’s purview recently still conduct classes under trees because of inadequate classrooms.

At the Council meeting on Friday, councillors demanded construction of new classrooms in the 139 schools that were brought under the purview of the Corporation.

The Corporation is planning to develop new classrooms in these schools. As several schools have inadequate infrastructure, the civic body is planning to modernise the facilities. More than 1.3 lakh students are on the rolls of Chennai Schools. 

