Schools in Chennai gear up for admission season

December 25, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Chennai

Schools in the city are all geared up to tackle the oncoming admission season for the upcoming academic year.

While most schools in the city have already started registrations for admissions, schools in the suburbs are planning to begin admission process sometime next month.

“We will announce our admissions soon and the entire process will take almost two months to close. The preparations are on for admission to the lower classes, however for the higher classes, a decision can be made as soon as the transfers are notified,” said Lakshmi Prabha, principal, Prasan Vidya Mandir.

Other schools in the city are all set to open for admission next month. “In all our schools, we plan to announce our admissions in the first week of January, said N.Vijayan, Correspondent, Zion Group of Schools.

However, some schools have been in a dilemma on the age in which children must be admitted to schools for lower kindergarten (LKG) as the National Education Policy calls for the child to have completed four years while the State policy says three years.

“The parents were quite worried but we have decided to go with three years,” said a teacher from a private school.

A few schools have started registrations for LKG admissions and are taking steps to process them. “We will be processing the registrations and intimate the parents on the admission process soon,” said P. Vishnucharan, Correspondent, Shree Niketan schools.