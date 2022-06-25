Schools get notice to pay lease amount to GCC
The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued notice to educational institutions that failed to pay the lease amount.
According to officials, the civic officials in Adyar zone have issued notice to the institutions on 78 grounds and 2,301 sq ft of land in Mylapore village field number 4247/7, 4251/2, 4253/1 and field no. 3974/2. The revised lease amount payable for the period from 2006 to 2021 is ₹4.88 crore.
As the Gandhi Nagar Educational Institution has not paid the lease amount to the Corporation, a notice has been pasted at the schools run by it, the officials said.
