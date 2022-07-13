Schools gear up for International Chess Olympiad

Students across government, aided and Corporation schools will participate in chess competitions to be held on campus over the next week.

With preparations in full swing for the International Chess Olympiad the city is hosting next month, schools aren’t too far behind on the excitement as well.

Students across government, aided and Corporation schools will participate in chess competitions to be held on campus over the next week. The School Education Department had announced that the competitions would be conducted in the run up to the Olympiad, and schools were also asked to teach chess to students in physical education classes or by roping in local chess clubs and associations.

“All schools were asked to create awareness among their students, and students from 192 government, aided and Corporation schools in the city will participate in chess competitions on campus from Wednesday. There will be subsequent zonal, district and State-level rounds,” said an official from the School Education Department.

While students of classes 1 to 5 will participate in school level competitions alone, students from classes 6 to 12 who have been divided into three categories can go on to compete in zonal, and district level rounds.

Students who are placed first and second in the district rounds will get a chance to attend a state level training program which is being planned for students from all districts. Plans are on the avil to take students who make it to the final rounds across the state, to the Chess Olympiad and have them interact with the star players there.