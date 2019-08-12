Schools asked to set up libraries, encourage students to read more

In a bid to promote the habit of reading among schoolchildren, the School Education Department has issued directives to all government and government-aided high/higher secondary schools to set up libraries.

An official from the Department said while most schools already had functional libraries, they wanted to ensure that smaller schools which don’t have one yet work towards setting one. “We have informed the district-level officials to coordinate with the heads of schools to ensure that libraries are set up,” he said.

The Education Department has informed schools that don’t have a library to use an extra classroom on the campus. All high and higher secondary schools are expected to have at least 1,000 books. They have been advised to avail subscriptions of Tamil and English newspapers.

In the 2018 ASER Survey, which covered rural schools across the State, it was observed that schools without libraries had increased from 15.7% to 16.2%. The School Education Department in 2018-19 stated that the government had initiated work to create and strengthen library facilities in 6,032 government high and higher secondary schools. At present, students in these schools have dedicated hours every week to access the library but teachers said they need to be utilised better and students should be encouraged to read and improve communication skills.

K. Ramesh, a teacher from a government school, said libraries in schools should be given newer reference books and journals which are more relevant for the students. “Material which will help them tackle competitive exams like NEET and the JEE will be welcome. Since there has been a revamp of the syllabus as well, any extra reading which will supplement the same as well as be interesting for the students can be given,” he said.

Schools have been asked to nominate a teacher to ensure students make use of the library and encourage them to read.