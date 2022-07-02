Schools asked to follow COVID-19 safety precautions

July 02, 2022 23:38 IST

Staffs, students to undergo temperature checks at the entrance of schools

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has asked all schools in the State to follow COVID-19 safety precautions on campus. Schools had reopened earlier this month and at present, all schools are functioning for all classes.

The School Education Commissioner, in a circular to all Chief Educational Officers, has said that with COVID-19 infections rising in some districts of Tamil Nadu, schools had to strictly follow instructions, recently specified by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Both staff and students are to undergo temperature checks at the entrance. Physical distancing has to be strictly implemented. Mask wearing has been made compulsory on campus. Schools have also been asked to enforce frequent hand washing among students. Classrooms need to have good air circulation and students or teachers with fever or other symptoms, have been asked to get tested.

Chennai’s Chief Educational Officer S. Mars said that the directives had been communicated to all schools and they were expected to strictly follow them.