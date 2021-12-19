Schoolgirl found dead

The body of 17-year-old girl was found at her home in Mangadu on Saturday.

According to police, the girl was studying in a government school in Poonamallee. When her parents had gone out on Saturday morning, she was alone at home.

When there was no response after knocking on the door, they broke open the door and found her dead.

The police said she had committed suicide.

The body was sent for post-mortem to Government Kilpauk Hospital. The police registered a case for unnatural death and recovered suicide notes calling to stop the sexual harassment. The note blamed a relative and a teacher.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpling 044-24640050)