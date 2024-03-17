GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Schoolchildren display their artistic creativity in The Hindu Young World painting competition

This year, over 20,000 entries were received across the three categories

March 17, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The winners of the painting competition with the dignitaries at the event held at the Vels University campus in Pallavaram on Sunday.

The winners of the painting competition with the dignitaries at the event held at the Vels University campus in Pallavaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

“This is my first win of the year,” said K. Kavyashree, a Class X student who came first in the senior category at the Chennai regional finals of the SW Paints Futurescapes Painting Competition 2024, which was organised in association with The Hindu Young World, on Sunday.

“I envisioned all life emerging from the seeds of plants – humans, animals, and trees – and how pollution is affecting all lives on Earth. I portrayed this using acrylic colours,” she said.

Dhrithi Krishnan of Class IV, a participant in the sub-junior category said she drew an image of the Earth affected by pollution. D.J. Abinesh of Class VIII, who won in the junior category expressed his desire to make animated films.

The competition is an inter-school, marquee event that has been held annually by The Hindu Group for over two decades, where children get a chance to showcase their artistic creativity on the presented topic.

In the competition’s preliminary round this year, over 20,000 entries were received across the sub-junior (Classes III to V), junior (Classes VI to VIII), and senior (Classes IX to XII) categories. Of these, 424 entries were shortlisted for the regional finals. Apart from the top three prizes, seven consolation prizes were also awarded to the participants.

Vels Group of Schools Director Balakrishna Vijayakumar and artist Sowmya ‘Iyal’ distributed the prizes at an event organised at the Vels University campus in Pallavaram on Sunday.

Dr. Balakrishna, in his valedictory speech, said art was a tool that would enable children to notice everything around them and help them think improve themselves and become responsible citizens. Ms. Sowmya said trusting one’s effort and continuous practice would help children reach great heights.

