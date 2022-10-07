Schoolboy who fell from a bus dies of injuries

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
October 07, 2022 22:24 IST

A 15-year-old schoolboy, who fell from the footboard of a bus one month ago, died on Thursday. The victim was identified as Arya, son of Doss, a resident of Perumbakkam. The boy was studying in Class 9 at the Government School in Medavakkam. On September 8, he fell from an MTC bus while travelling on the footboard on the way back home. He came under the rear wheel of the bus and was admitted in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in a critical condition.

