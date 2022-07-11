Schoolboy run over by lorry
A 16-year-old boy was run over by a lorry on Mudichur Road on Monday morning when he was cycling to school.
The victim was identified as N. Lakshmipathy, a resident of Vishnu Nagar and a student of Class XI in a private school in West Tambaram. While he was riding his bicycle on Mudichur-Maduravoyal road, a lorry ran over him.
The accident triggered angry protests with members of the public throwing stones at the lorry and blocking the road for sometime. The police pacified the protesters and registered a case against the lorry driver.
