Two drown in city

Two persons, including a student of class 6, drowned in two temple tanks in city on Tuesday.

J. Dinarkaran, 12, drowned while playing with his friends in the Jambukeswarar temple tank in Korattur. He was a class 6 student of a private school. The children were playing in the tank which has become full due to the rains. When he went missing, his friends informed his parents who alerted the Korattur police. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Ambattur Estate took out the body and sent it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Siva, 42, an automobile mechanic, drowned in the Kandasamy temple tank in Otteri on Tuesday. He was bathing in the tank around 9 a.m. when he slipped and fell in the water. The Otteri police removed his body and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

Body found

The body of an 82-year-old man, who went missing two days ago, was found in a pond at Ambattur on Tuesday morning. The body was identified as that of Kanniappan of TNEB Colony in Menambedu.