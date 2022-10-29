Schoolboy fakes abduction, let off with a warning

Sivaraman R 10065
October 29, 2022 02:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police found a school boy's complaint of his abduction to be fake. He had allegedly staged a drama as if he was abducted by somebody to avoid writing an examination. He was let off with a warning by the police.

The 12-year-old student of Class VII at a private school in Kilpauk, and also a resident of Kondithope, had on Thursday reported to the police claiming that an autorickshaw driver had abducted him while he was waiting at a traffic signal near Pachaiyappa's Metro Station. He also claimed he managed to escape.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On analysing CCTV footage, the police found that he had lied and that he had not boarded any autorickshaw at the place he mentioned. Further investigation revealed he lied to avoid the examinations, the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app