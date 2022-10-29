Schoolboy fakes abduction, let off with a warning

ADVERTISEMENT

The police found a school boy's complaint of his abduction to be fake. He had allegedly staged a drama as if he was abducted by somebody to avoid writing an examination. He was let off with a warning by the police.

The 12-year-old student of Class VII at a private school in Kilpauk, and also a resident of Kondithope, had on Thursday reported to the police claiming that an autorickshaw driver had abducted him while he was waiting at a traffic signal near Pachaiyappa's Metro Station. He also claimed he managed to escape.

On analysing CCTV footage, the police found that he had lied and that he had not boarded any autorickshaw at the place he mentioned. Further investigation revealed he lied to avoid the examinations, the police said.