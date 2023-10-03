ADVERTISEMENT

Schoolboy drowns in lake

October 03, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-year-old boy drowned in a lake near Madipakkam where he went fishing with his friends on Tuesday. The boy has been identified as Mohammad Irfan of Old Pallavaram who was studying in Class 5.

Taking advantage of the holidays, Irfan, along with his friends, went to fish and play in a lake at Moovarasampet near Madipakkam on Tuesday morning. Irfan went into deeper parts of the lake. He got stuck in the mud and struggled to stay afloat. Irfan then sank. Seeing this, his friends raised an alarm.

Hearing the alarm, passers-by rushed to the scene and tried to rescue Irfan. Madipakkam police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and recovered the body from the lake. The police then sent the body to Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US