Schoolboy drowns in lake

October 03, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 10-year-old boy drowned in a lake near Madipakkam where he went fishing with his friends on Tuesday. The boy has been identified as Mohammad Irfan of Old Pallavaram who was studying in Class 5.

Taking advantage of the holidays, Irfan, along with his friends, went to fish and play in a lake at Moovarasampet near Madipakkam on Tuesday morning. Irfan went into deeper parts of the lake. He got stuck in the mud and struggled to stay afloat. Irfan then sank. Seeing this, his friends raised an alarm.

Hearing the alarm, passers-by rushed to the scene and tried to rescue Irfan. Madipakkam police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and recovered the body from the lake. The police then sent the body to Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem.