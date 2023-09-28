HamberMenu
Schoolboy drowns in canal

September 28, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old schoolboy drowned in a canal at a village near Kancheepuram on Wednesday.

The boy was identified as A. Nithish, 13, of Olukarai village in Kancheepuram district and was studying in Class 8 at a government school in Thirupulivanam. After the school announced holidays, he came home and later along with his friends went to a check dam nearby. Nithish and his friends took a dip in the canal. As they were all playing, Nithish allegedly went into deeper parts of the canal and drowned. The other boys raised an alarm and local villagers rushed to the spot. They tried to rescue Nithish but in vain. The police recovered the body and sent it to Government Chengalpattu Hospital for post-mortem.

