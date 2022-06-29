School teacher held for sexual assault on girl students

The 45-year-old government school teacher threatened the girl students against disclosing the issue to anyone

The 45-year-old government school teacher threatened the girl students against disclosing the issue to anyone

All Women Police, Thirumangalam on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old teacher of a government school for sexual assault on girl students.

The accused has been identified as R. Sridhar, of Anna Nagar, a chemistry teacher. He was arrested by the police following a complaint from a member of the District Child Welfare Committee. The school teacher had indulged in sexual assault by way of inappropriate touches. He had also sent obscene messages to a few girls, police sources said. The offences were committed by him since March. He had also threatened the girls not to disclose anything to anyone, sources added.

Recently, the girls reported the issue to one of the women teachers in the school who in turn brought it to the notice of a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member. Following a thorough enquiry by the CWC member, a complaint was forwarded along with an audio file of the conversation and WhatsApp chats to the All Women Police, Thirumangalam.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) read with 9 (Aggravated sexual assault), 21 (Punishment for failure to report or record a case) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 506 (Punishment for Criminal Intimidation) of the IPC. He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court, said the police.